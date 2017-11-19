  Eclipse Over the Tetons

Description

Photographing a total solar eclipse over the Teton Range was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I had no idea that my wife and I would bag our first peak to do so. The day before the eclipse we scouted out the location I had originally planned, which was a ridge above Lake Solitude. While trekking to this ridge, we realized that climbing Littles Peak was within our skill set. The view we gained from the top was unparalleled. Littles Peak is a humble mountain compared to the Grand Teton and its companions in this image, but we had a blast clambering over talus fields to capture this shot. The eclipse was astounding, and I am certain those two minutes will burn brightly in my memory for the rest of my life!