Dogwood Bloom…
Canon Canon EOS 5DS
9643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
New Jersey
Nearest Area
Bergen County
Town
Mahwah NJ
Description
You can't get any closer to home than this Dogwood Tree which resides on the side of my house. I watch the light carefully and when conditions are just right I go out and shoot. I have created some of my favorite images over the years never ever leaving my yard. This bloom is shot in isolation and with selective focus.
Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
December 7, 2017
Date Taken
June 5, 2017
1 Comment
Beautiful!