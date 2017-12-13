Golden Hour Reflection
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark II
2584963/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
Washington
Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie NF
Glacier
Canon EOS 5D II; Canon EF 16-35mm @ 35mm; Gitzo tripod; RRS BH-55; RAW capture: f/16 @ 1/6 sec, ISO 100; Auto exposure; Evaluative metering; Auto WB
Afternoon light on Mt. Shuksan, the most frequently photographed mountain in Washington, as viewed from Kulshan Ridge, with a tarn reflecting the mountain and skies. Since the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection of the light, this was shot at a very low angle, close to the edge of the tarn to maximize the reflection.
December 13, 2017
October 10, 2017
Beautiful golden hue, shows why golden hour is magical !!!