Awesome Time-Lapse Video: Lava Flow

Photographer Jack Fusco set out to capture a time-lapse video of the lava flow at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park entering the ocean, with a backdrop of starry sky. What he created is three minutes of stunningly beautiful footage. It's fascinating to watch this geological process through the artistry of a photographer's perspective.

Read the "behind the scenes" story of the making of this video on the Macphun blog: https://macphun.com/blog/lavalapse.