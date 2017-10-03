Congratulations to Luiz Carlos Junior for winning the recent Beaches And Shorelines Assignment with the image, "Spring at Shark Fin Cove."
"I had seen a few pictures of this splendid place on the California coast over the Internet, but when I arrived there, I spent some time thinking about how I could make a good shot with an overcast sky and a composition that looked like many others,” he explains. “The answer came when I walked a little further and realized that the spring was already coming in California, with the blooming of these beautiful flowers. I composed with the flowers in the foreground, and, because of strong winds, I made another composition with the waves in the background in a long exposure shot. Bingo!"
Beaches And Shorelines Assignment Winner Luiz Carlos Junior
Congratulations to Luiz Carlos Junior for winning the recent Beaches And Shorelines Assignment with the image, "Spring at Shark Fin Cove."
"I had seen a few pictures of this splendid place on the California coast over the Internet, but when I arrived there, I spent some time thinking about how I could make a good shot with an overcast sky and a composition that looked like many others,” he explains. “The answer came when I walked a little further and realized that the spring was already coming in California, with the blooming of these beautiful flowers. I composed with the flowers in the foreground, and, because of strong winds, I made another composition with the waves in the background in a long exposure shot. Bingo!"
See more of photography at www.livingphotography.com.br, and follow him on Instagram and Facebook.