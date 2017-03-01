Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Milko Marchetti

Photo Of The Day By Milko Marchetti

By Staff | March 1, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Bear Cub by Milko Marchetti. Location: Bohemian Forest, Germany.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Bear Cub by Milko Marchetti. Location: Bohemian Forest, Germany.

See more of Milko Marchetti’s photography at www.milkomarchetti.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

