Photo Of The Day By Dean Cobin

By Staff | February 15, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Big Dipper” by Dean Cobin. Location: Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, Canada.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Big Dipper” by Dean Cobin. Location: Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, Canada.

“The Northern Lights and the Big Dipper as seen from the shores of a small lake along the Ingram Trail in the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, Canada,” describes Cobin.

See more of Dean Cobin’s photography at www.deancobin.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

