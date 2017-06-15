Photo Of The Day By César Torres

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Blue Paradise” by César Torres. Location: Carreço, Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

“In the blue hour, 30 minutes after the sunset, the low tide and the sky guessing a storm, this photo appeared,” says Torres. “A long exposure on the beach of Carreço, city of Viana do Castelo (Portugal).”

See more of César Torres' photography at www.cesartorresphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.