Today’s Photo Of The Day is “My Nirvana” by Sherry Bell. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“I left before dawn following the edge of Bow Lake to hopefully capture a great sunrise,” says Bell. “But I wasn't too hopeful as it was cloudy most everywhere I looked. After some time walking the edge of the lake I noticed sunlight from behind me. I turned and the sky to the left of this scene was clearing. I decided to turn around and head back to the lodge. As I got closer to the lodge, the sun was up and over the mountains to the east while dark clouds hung over the mountains to the west. When I reach this small river flowing into Bow Lake the shade and the light coming through the trees really brought out the light on the lake and mountains.”

See more of Sherry Bell’s photography at www.sherrybellphotography.com.

