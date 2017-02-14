Canon Expands Mirrorless Range With New EOS M6

The latest model in the EOS M series shares many key specs with the top-tier EOS M5

After initially taking a cautious and arguably slow approach to mirrorless camera systems, in recent months Canon has indicated a commitment to developing its EOS M series, first with the introduction of the flagship EOS M5 last fall, and now with a mid-range model, the EOS M6, that offers many of the performance features of the M5 at a lower price.

The biggest difference between the M5 and the new M6 is that the M6 does not have a built-in eye-level viewfinder, although there is an optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 available for the M6 that attaches to the camera’s hot shoe.

Like the M5, the M6 offers 24.2-megapixel resolution, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, continuous shooting at up to 7 fps (or 9 fps with focus locked) and Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilization in-camera, which Canon promotes as especially useful for capturing smooth 1080p HD video. There’s also a tilting 3-inch touchscreen LCD for easy access to menus.

The M6 will be available in black and silver models in April, starting at $799 for the body only. Two kits will also be offered: $899 with the EF-M 15-45mm/F3.5-6.3 IS STM, or $1,279 with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM.

Canon today also introduced two new DSLRs, the EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i.

For additional details about the EOS M6, see the official press release below.

NEW CANON EOS M6 DIGITAL CAMERA ADDS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE TO EOS M SERIES

EOS M6 Camera Fuses Outstanding Image Quality, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Improved Manual Control in a Small and Lightweight Digital Camera Body

MELVILLE, N.Y., February 14, 2017 – Designed with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the latest addition to its EOS M series – the Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera; and a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots. For photographers who demand premium performance, the new EOS M6 Camera features the company’s 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations, its most advanced image processor, DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.

“The new Canon EOS M6 Camera and optional EVF-DC2 are ideal for expert and advanced amateur photographers looking for an easy, take-anywhere camera as well as a great choice for passionate image creators wanting to step-up to produce high-quality images and videos that are easily shareable,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It is with great passion that Canon continues to deliver variety to image makers across all skill levels and professional needs.”

Advanced photographers will find everything they need at their fingertips, with intuitive DSLR-like dials and control, as well as access to the entire lineup of Canon EF, EF-S and EF-M interchangeable lenses1, all in a compact, camera body to take with them wherever they go. Additional advanced EOS camera technologies built into the EOS M6 camera include:

Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (fps) (up to 9.0 fps with AF Lock)

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

Full HD 60p

Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilization*

Built-in Wi-Fi®2, NFC3 and Bluetooth®4 technology

Intuitive Touch Screen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD

Control & Customize with Five Functional Dials

Compatible with EF1, EF-S1 and EF-M Lenses & select EOS System Accessories

The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.

Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing. The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.

The new Canon EOS M6 Camera is scheduled to be available in both black and silver models through authorized Canon dealers or through the Canon Online store at http://shop.usa.canon.com/ in April 2017, for an estimated retail price of $779.99 for the body only**. It will also be sold as part of body-and-lens kits with EF-M 15-45mm/F3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom kit lens with an estimated retail price of $899.99**, and with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for an estimated retail price of $1,279.99**, scheduled to be available April 2017. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/eosm6.

Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2

The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi®, NFC and Bluetooth® capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App2,3,4.

CS100 Firmware Update

The new EOS M6 is compatible with the Canon Connect Station CS100, a go-to-photo and video hub that allows family and friends a way to quickly and easily store, manage view and share unforgettable memorable moments wirelessly5. Canon is also announcing today a firmware update to the Canon Connect Station CS100 and mobile application. The firmware update includes the following improvements:

Compatibility for select Canon and non-Canon cameras, with a wider range of supported file formats6

Support for video playback of computer-edited movies7

Improved smartphone connectivity and compatibility

For more information about the Canon Connect Station firmware update, please visit usa.canon.com/cs100mobile.

To learn more about the EOS M6 visit usa.canon.com/eosm6.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

*Maximum image stabilization is achieved when using either the EF-M 18–150mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM or the EF-M 15–45mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM.

**Availability, prices and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set be individual dealers and may vary.

1 Optional Mount Adapter EF-EOS M required to use EF and EF-S lenses.

2 Compatible with iOS® versions 8.0/8.1/8.2/8.3/8.4/9.0/9.1/9.2/9.3/10.0, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.1/4.2/4.3/4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

3 Compatible with Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.0/4.1/4.2/4.3/4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0.

4 When applications are active. Switch from Bluetooth® to Wi-Fi® connectivity when viewing the images on the camera via the compatible smartphone.

5 Compatible with iOS® versions 8.4x/9.2.x, Android™ Smartphone and tablet versions 4.4.x, 5.0.x/5.1.x, 6.0.x. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Connect Station app. The application is available in the apple app store or google play store.

6 Support for playback of all images on this device cannot be guaranteed.

7 JPEG and RAW (CR2) still images, and MOV/MP4 and AVCHD movies are supported.

