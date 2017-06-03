Photo Of The Day By Bob Faucher

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cave Creek Canyon” by Bob Faucher. Location: Chiricahua Mountains, near Portal, Arizona.

“Morning sunlight comes under the storm clouds from the previous night to highlight the walls and plains at the entrance to Cave Creek Canyon, near the town of Portal, in the Chiricahua Mountains,” describes Faucher.

See more of Bob Faucher’s photography at Faucherphotography.com.

