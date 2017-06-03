Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Bob Faucher

By Staff | June 3, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cave Creek Canyon” by Bob Faucher. Location: Chiricahua Mountains, near Portal, Arizona.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cave Creek Canyon” by Bob Faucher. Location: Chiricahua Mountains, near Portal, Arizona.

“Morning sunlight comes under the storm clouds from the previous night to highlight the walls and plains at the entrance to Cave Creek Canyon, near the town of Portal, in the Chiricahua Mountains,” describes Faucher.

See more of Bob Faucher’s photography at Faucherphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

