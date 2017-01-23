Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Max Foster

Photo Of The Day By Max Foster

By Kristan Ashworth | January 23, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alien Landscape” by Max Foster. Location: Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley, CA.
Photo By Max Foster

See more of Max Foster's photography at theworldexplored.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

