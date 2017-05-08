Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Dreaming” by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Anza Borrego Desert, California.

“Dry lake, California drought,” describes Baran. “The last 12 seasons, I was following the weather forecast to catch any storm in the area. I was hoping for a thunderstorm with lightning strikes. That day, the forecast said that there was a 70% chance of rain and 30% of thunderstorm. The clouds were rolling all day, then 45 minutes before the sunset they looked pretty heavy. I was at four different locations earlier and decided to go to Dry Lake to execute my composition. It was dry but when heavy clouds came around humidity was at 70%, which indicated rain. After I shot dozens of exposures, I still hoped for lighting strikes. It rained for not even 45 minutes and that was after the sunset. What I learned that day is that the sunlight will find any gap to show up even between heavy clouds.”

