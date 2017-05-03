Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Max Foster

Photo Of The Day By Max Foster

By Staff | May 3, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Mirage” by Max Foster. Location: Toroweap Overlook, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.

“A small rainstorm passes over the Grand Canyon at Toroweap Overlook on a warm spring day,” describes Foster.

See more of Max Foster’s photography at maxfosterphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

