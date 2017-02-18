Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

By Staff | February 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Downtime” by Linn Smith. Location: Oviedo, Florida.
Photo By Linn Smith

“Simply put, Limpkin needs some downtime,” says Smith. “Taking a break is important after foraging for food all day. It’s important to recharge and rest before beginning the search for food all over again.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

