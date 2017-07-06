Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

By Staff | July 6, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Electric Night” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Prescott, Arizona.
Photo By Theresa Ditson

“One of only a few images I was able to capture that actually contained visible bolts during a mostly inter-cloud electric storm,” explains Ditson. “The frequent flashing was almost strobe-like and most of the bolt action was embedded within the clouds. You can see a few stars in the upper right corner of the image, above the towering clouds.”

Follow Theresa Ditson on Facebook to see more of her photography.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

