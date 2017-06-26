Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

By Staff | June 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Elk on Ridge” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.
Photo By Dawn Wilson

“I frequently work on getting photos of wildlife in the landscape,” says Wilson. “It is a hard assignment because you have to not only have a great landscape shot but also the wildlife in the right place in the landscape. On this particular morning, the pieces came together when the elk walked along the ridge just before sunrise as the sky lit up in shades of orange and gold.”

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

