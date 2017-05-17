Home / Blog / Adam Woodworth / An Evening at Sunwapta Falls

An Evening at Sunwapta Falls

A waterfall below an island on a river with a mountain backdrop? Yes, please!
By Adam Woodworth | May 17, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Sunwapta Falls, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

It's not often you find a waterfall below an island in a river with a mountain backdrop, but that's exactly what I found at Sunwapta Falls in Canada's Jasper National Park. I went here for sunset a few days ago and was hoping for the sky to light up pink but it never did. However the clearing storm left behind lots of wispy clouds, so I used my polarizer to darken the sky and bring out the contrast in the clouds, making them much more visible and dramatic than they were without the polarizer.

According to Wikipedia, "Sunwapta" is a Stoney language word that means "turbulent water", and the water of the Sunwapta River originates from the Athabasca Glacier, further down the road on the Icefields Parkway.

Nikon D810, Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, polarizer, @ 24mm, f/11, ISO 64 and ½ second.

Visit my website to learn more about my photos and video tutorials: www.adamwoodworth.com

Adam Woodworth

Facebook icon
Adam Woodworth is a landscape photographer, award-winning filmmaker and software engineer. He has had a love of photography for most of his life and one of his main focuses is landscape astrophotography. His earliest memory of gazing up in awe at the night sky was as a child in a canoe on a lake in Maine, fishing at night. The intensity of the star-filled sky in such a peaceful spot was a powerful experience, and now he enjoys sharing that experience through his photography.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Goblins And Aurora

Capturing a Milky Way... Read More →

Lean Forward To Stand Up Straight In Your Wide Angle Selfies

Fix a leaning person in wide... Read More →

Learn How to Make Your Milky Way Photos Pop and Glow!

Are you ready to take your... Read More →
A Barely Snowy Winter – Video from Phantom UAVs

A Barely Snowy Winter – Video from Phantom UAVs

A short aerial film shot... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu