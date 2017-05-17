An Evening at Sunwapta Falls

It's not often you find a waterfall below an island in a river with a mountain backdrop, but that's exactly what I found at Sunwapta Falls in Canada's Jasper National Park. I went here for sunset a few days ago and was hoping for the sky to light up pink but it never did. However the clearing storm left behind lots of wispy clouds, so I used my polarizer to darken the sky and bring out the contrast in the clouds, making them much more visible and dramatic than they were without the polarizer.

According to Wikipedia, "Sunwapta" is a Stoney language word that means "turbulent water", and the water of the Sunwapta River originates from the Athabasca Glacier, further down the road on the Icefields Parkway.

Nikon D810, Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, polarizer, @ 24mm, f/11, ISO 64 and ½ second.

