“F-Stop Collaborate and Listen” Podcasts, November 2017

If you could have a conversation with one of the world’s best nature photographers working today, what would you ask?

We were recently approached by landscape photographer Matt Payne, host of the podcast series, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen.” Would we be interested in sharing this podcast series with Outdoor Photographer’s readers? Absolutely!

Payne describes the podcast as, “A lot like being in the car with your photography friends on a long drive to an iconic location. They are both in-depth and casual, and cover a tremendous amount of territory.” In each episode, Payne and his guest discuss the photographer’s motivations, explore his or her personal journey and get at their perspective on important issues facing landscape photographers today. “Listeners get to know the photographers as if they were shooting next to them in the field,” says Payne.

Each month, we’ll share recent podcast episodes here on the Outdoor Photographer blog. We hope you’ll find these to be both enjoyable and informative!

November 5 – Episode 25 – Kane Englebert

Kane’s journey into landscape photography

Kane’s passion for the mountains of Colorado

The state of landscape photography

The impact of landscape photography on locations we love to shoot

Photographers whom inspires Kane

November 8 – Episode 26 – Paul Rojas

Paul’s journey into landscape photography

The ethics of conservation and landscape photography

Letting the landscape dictate lens selection

Backpacking and landscape photography

Photographers whom inspire Paul

November 15 – Episode 27 – Sapna Reddy

Sapna’s journey into landscape photography

Comparing and contrasting Radiology and landscape photography

The “art of seeing”

Gender-based challenges in landscape photography

Pursuing landscape photography as a dual career

The impact of social media on the locations

November 18 – Episodes 28 & 29 – Joshua Cripps

Joshua’s journey into landscape photography

Authenticity

Imposter syndrome

The importance of networking

Joshua’s harrowing adventure in New Zealand

Popular photo locations and our impact on them

Management of expectations in the field

November 24 – Episode 30 – Sean Bagshaw