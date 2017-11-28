If you could have a conversation with one of the world’s best nature photographers working today, what would you ask?
We were recently approached by landscape photographer Matt Payne, host of the podcast series, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen.” Would we be interested in sharing this podcast series with Outdoor Photographer’s readers? Absolutely!
Payne describes the podcast as, “A lot like being in the car with your photography friends on a long drive to an iconic location. They are both in-depth and casual, and cover a tremendous amount of territory.” In each episode, Payne and his guest discuss the photographer’s motivations, explore his or her personal journey and get at their perspective on important issues facing landscape photographers today. “Listeners get to know the photographers as if they were shooting next to them in the field,” says Payne.
Each month, we’ll share recent podcast episodes here on the Outdoor Photographer blog. We hope you’ll find these to be both enjoyable and informative!
“F-Stop Collaborate and Listen” Podcasts, November 2017
November 5 – Episode 25 – Kane Englebert
November 8 – Episode 26 – Paul Rojas
November 15 – Episode 27 – Sapna Reddy
November 18 – Episodes 28 & 29 – Joshua Cripps
November 24 – Episode 30 – Sean Bagshaw