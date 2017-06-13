Fine Art Travel Assignment Winner Udit Dugar

Congratulations to Udit Dugar for winning the recent Fine Art Travel Assignment with the image, “Colors of Holi.”

“This picture was taken during the celebration of Holi (festival of colors) near the town of Mathura in Northern India,” explains Dugar. “Hundreds of pilgrims and villagers descend upon the temple in Barsana village each year to celebrate the festival. It's a riot of colors and absolutely glorious to witness! In this picture, a pilgrim asks for the blessings of Lord Krishna as a priest empties his plate of colors on the crowd.”

