Photo Of The Day By Tom Elenbaas

June 9, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “First Light on Mt. Rainier” by Tom Elenbaas. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “First Light on Mt. Rainier” by Tom Elenbaas. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.

“The first rays of the morning sun burn off the clouds surrounding the peak of Mt. Rainer,” describes Elenbaas.

See more of Tom Elenbaas’ photography at www.tomelenbaas.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

