Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Michael Morse

Photo Of The Day By Michael Morse

By Staff | June 29, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “First Watch” by Michael Morse. Location: Idaho.
Photo By Michael Morse

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “First Watch” by Michael Morse. Location: Idaho

“This long-eared owl fledgling watches over his siblings as they catch up on some rest after a night and early morning of learning to hunt and developing their flying skills,” says Morse. “You can see in the background, one of the other fledglings resting while this guy stands watch.”

See more of Michael Morse’s photography at http://1-michael-morse.pixels.com/index.html.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pastel” by Zach Morton. Location: Hawaii.

Photo Of The Day By Zach Morton

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Perri Schelat

When I made the Bitter Cold... Read More →

Photo of The Day by Justin Russo

Wild Cottontail rabbits... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Smoky Mountain River” by Michael Swindle. Location: Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Tennessee.

Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu