Photo Of The Day By Michael Morse

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “First Watch” by Michael Morse. Location: Idaho

“This long-eared owl fledgling watches over his siblings as they catch up on some rest after a night and early morning of learning to hunt and developing their flying skills,” says Morse. “You can see in the background, one of the other fledglings resting while this guy stands watch.”

See more of Michael Morse’s photography at http://1-michael-morse.pixels.com/index.html.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.