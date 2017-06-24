Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Flight in the Fog” by Scott Stulberg. Location: Lake Nakuru, Kenya.

“At Lake Nakuru one early morning, these flamingos were backlit and made for one beautiful sight,” says Stulberg. “The gold of the sunrise just made you incredibly happy that, at that moment, you were a photographer. The fog kept getting higher and was as intense as I have ever seen it in my life!”

See more of Scott Stulberg’s photography at www.asa100.com.

