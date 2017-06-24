Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

By Staff | June 24, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Flight in the Fog” by Scott Stulberg. Location: Lake Nakuru, Kenya.
Photo By Scott Stulberg

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Flight in the Fog" by Scott Stulberg. Location: Lake Nakuru, Kenya.

“At Lake Nakuru one early morning, these flamingos were backlit and made for one beautiful sight,” says Stulberg. “The gold of the sunrise just made you incredibly happy that, at that moment, you were a photographer. The fog kept getting higher and was as intense as I have ever seen it in my life!”

See more of Scott Stulberg’s photography at www.asa100.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Outdoor Photographer
