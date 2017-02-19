Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Foggy Flooded Savanna by Lana Gramlich. Location: Abita Creek Flatwoods Preserve, Louisiana.

“Wet pine savanna, flooded after excessive rain,” says Gramlich. “I had to wade through frigid water to get the shot, but I think it was worth it.”

See more of Lana Gramlich's photography at www.facebook.com/LanaGramlich.

