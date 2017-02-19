Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

By Staff | February 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Foggy Flooded Savanna by Lana Gramlich. Location: Abita Creek Flatwoods Preserve, Louisiana.
Photo By Lana Gramlich

“Wet pine savanna, flooded after excessive rain,” says Gramlich. “I had to wade through frigid water to get the shot, but I think it was worth it.”

See more of Lana Gramlich's photography at www.facebook.com/LanaGramlich.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

