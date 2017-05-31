Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Fresh Perspective Assignment Winner Bob Larson

Fresh Perspective Assignment Winner Bob Larson

Congratulations to Bob Larson for winning the recent Fresh Perspective Assignment with his image "Eyeing Nature."
Photo By Bob Larson

Congratulations to Bob Larson for winning the recent Fresh Perspective Assignment with his image “Eyeing Nature.” Shot with a Sony A7 and Rokinon 14mm, the image exposure is F8, 1/13 sec, ISO 100.

“Heavy rain and snow over the winter months filled a normally dry area of Willow Lake in Prescott, Arizona, creating new forms and reflections to shoot,” writes Larson.

See more of Bob Larson’s photography at boblarsonphotography.zenfolio.com and follow him on Facebook.

 

