By Staff | February 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Frozen Heart" by Jen Ulasiewicz.
Photo By Jen Ulasiewicz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Frozen Heart” by Jen Ulasiewicz. The image was submitted to our recent Winter Macro photography assignment.

See more of Jen Ulasiewicz’s photography at www.jenu-photography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

