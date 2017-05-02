Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Full Flaps Down” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“For landing,” Smith explains, “white ibis has full flaps down with its legs to reduce landing roll.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.