Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

By Staff | May 2, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Full Flaps Down” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.
Photo By Linn Smith

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Full Flaps Down" by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“For landing,” Smith explains, “white ibis has full flaps down with its legs to reduce landing roll.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

