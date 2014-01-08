Brief Directions

John Deupree, Executive Director of AIRC (American International Recruitment Council), joins Michael Waxman-Lenz, founder and CEO of Intead in a discussion about the founding, role and future of AIRC in international student recruitment. For those institutions considering building or growing an agent network, or for those who are just trying to build a greater understanding of agent use, this podcast provides a helpful basic understanding of this recruitment channel. AIRC was created by a group of US institutions who felt that there wasnâ€™t an association that focused solely on international student recruitment or that considered the possibility of agency use. AIRCâ€™s role and mission is to safeguard the interests of students and institutions through the promotion of best practice strategies for international student recruitment. AIRC certifies agencies who operate with the highest standards after reviewing their practices through a rigorous certification process. AIRC connects institutional members and certified international education agents. The topic of agent use for international student recruitment remains at the forefront of higher education conversation. The recent NACAC decision that allows NACAC members to pursue the use of agents is likely to affect the future role of agents in US college admissions recruitment. While Australia and the UK have a long history of agent use, the US does not. There are some interesting reasons for the differences in agent use. The discussion includes what creates a successful and productive agency-institution partnership. Trust and respect are the key words along with due diligence and transparency. Institutions must know their agencies; institutions drive the process, set goals, establish guidelines. The conversation also includes: â€¢ The basics of developing a strategic plan â€¢ Recruitment 101 â€¢ Some thoughts on the future of international student recruitment trends