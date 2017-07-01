Higher, mom!
Canon Canon EOS 7D Mark II
6311/906 sec. / ISO 800
State/Province/Region
Maryland
Nearest Area
Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge
Town
Cambridge, Md.
Brief Directions
Second man-built nest in the water along Wildife Drive.
Description
An osprey mom takes off above one of her two chicks, a claw dangling close to the chick.
Date Added
July 1, 2017
Date Taken
June 14, 2017
4 Comments
OOps, sorry. Wrong photo. This is a red-headed woodpecker, also in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. I would delete this but don’t know how.
Beautiful shot, excellent bokeh, color and comp. Well done.
Jack — Thanks. I am a rank beginner so I appreciate that.
Most of the information–especially the metadata taken directly from the file by “Outdoor Photographer”–still applies even though what I wrote is for another photo. Location is still Blackwater, but the woodpecker was in the forested area on the left side of Wilderness Drive after you make the first right turn beyond the pay station. There are many dead trees due to salt water intrusion, and bugs followed by woodpeckers have taken advantage of the stumps.