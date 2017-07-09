Teamwork
Alaska
Glacier Bay National Park
Juneau
It's hard to explain how amazing it is to see a pod of huge humpback whales work together to trap herring by releasing bubbles and making sound under the water. They then explode up out of the water together, mouths wide open. If you look close, you can see the little herring trying to dive out of the way. This group was really close to shore
July 9, 2017
July 9, 2017
That’s awesome! What a great sighting and a beautiful shot of it.