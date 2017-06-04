Family
Hambantota
South Eastern Sri Lanka. About six hour's drive from Colombo
Led by a matriarch, this small family group of elephants was taken by surprise on our sudden appearance, at Yala. The matriarch trumpeted shrilly in anger and kept a watchful eye on us, uttering low pitched rumbling sounds at the same time.
Family of elephants at the Yala National Park, Sri Lanka
Great family portrait.