By Athula Dissanayake

Family

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark III
8321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 800
Town
Hambantota
Brief Directions

South Eastern Sri Lanka. About six hour's drive from Colombo

Notes

Led by a matriarch, this small family group of elephants was taken by surprise on our sudden appearance, at Yala. The matriarch trumpeted shrilly in anger and kept a watchful eye on us, uttering low pitched rumbling sounds at the same time.

Description

Family of elephants at the Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

Views
104
Favorites
3
Comments
1
Date Added
June 4, 2017
Date Taken
June 4, 2017
1 Comment

