Eye Illusion

Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark II
655360/65536 sec. / ISO 800
Town
Winter Springs
Eye gaze is critically important, maybe that is why illusions involving eyes are so compelling. Here a peacock with a series of eye feathers creates an illusion that takes advantage of the way the brain processes eyes and gaze.
August 17, 2017
Beautiful shot Linn. This looks like one of my friends at Flamingo Gardens. Love the color intensity and symmetry. Well done! Lorenzo