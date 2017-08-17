Eye Illusion
Linn Smith

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark II
655360/65536 sec. / ISO 800
Town
Winter Springs
Description
Eye gaze is critically important, maybe that is why illusions involving eyes are so compelling. Here a peacock with a series of eye feathers creates an illusion that takes advantage of the way the brain processes eyes and gaze.
Views
35
Favorites
2
Comments
1
Date Added
August 17, 2017
