Sidelit Larches At Mt Assiniboine
Nearest Area
Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park
Town
Canmore, Alberta
Brief Directions
From Calgary, Alberta, drive approximately 1 1/2 hrs West to Canmore, Alberta. From there, either take a 15 minute helicopter flight to Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park, or continue driving approximately 45 minutes to the trailhead for a day to day + a half hike. There is a back country lodge, rustic huts / cabins, or a campsite to choose from for overnight accomadation
Description
This was captured one beautiful morning during what has become an annual trip to the amazing Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park in Southeast B.C., Canada. The atmosphere was perfect as I waited for the sun to crest a nearby hill and add some dramatic sidelight to the golden larch trees at the height of their fall colors, backdropped by a blanket of fog below the summit of the parks' namesake peak
31
0
1
Date Added
August 24, 2017
Don’t know why nobody has left a comment but this is a gorgeous capture! I live in Utah but three years ago I was in Germany and I really miss fog in a scene. Lovely capture.