Sidelit Larches At Mt Assiniboine

Brief Directions

From Calgary, Alberta, drive approximately 1 1/2 hrs West to Canmore, Alberta. From there, either take a 15 minute helicopter flight to Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park, or continue driving approximately 45 minutes to the trailhead for a day to day + a half hike. There is a back country lodge, rustic huts / cabins, or a campsite to choose from for overnight accomadation

Description

This was captured one beautiful morning during what has become an annual trip to the amazing Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park in Southeast B.C., Canada. The atmosphere was perfect as I waited for the sun to crest a nearby hill and add some dramatic sidelight to the golden larch trees at the height of their fall colors, backdropped by a blanket of fog below the summit of the parks' namesake peak