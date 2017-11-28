The Abandoned Dragon Of Huế
Huế, Vietnam
Head to Thuy Tien Lake in the city of Huế, Vietnam. Best viewed during early morning and sunsets.
In Huế, Vietnam a failed amusement park has become a photographers dream. The park which is slowly being reclaimed by jungle is comprised of an amphitheater, a watermark, as well as show stopping 3 story dragon on a lake.
Great photo. I am traveling there next fall, can’t wait to see this!