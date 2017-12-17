The Fjords of Flåm, Norway
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
8643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
Nearest Area
Flåm
Description
While in Norway I visited the small town of Flåm. They offer a daily sunset cruise into their fjords that offers some of the most amazing scenery I have ever experienced. It was a mecca for photography.
Views
31
Favorites
0
Comments
1
Date Added
December 17, 2017
1 Comment
Great image!!! I did the inner part of that fjord in kayak this summer. It is Naeroey fjorden (Nærøy-fjorden) It is on UNESCOs World Heritage list. Well worth a visit.
Lars