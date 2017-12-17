Portrait of a bighorn ram
Canon Canon EOS 7D Mark II
9550747/1000000 sec. / ISO 1250
Nearest Area
Waterton Canyon
Town
Denver,CO
Description
Waterton Canyon, near Denver, has a healthy herd of Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep. Although they are wild animals, they are at least moderately tolerant of photographers. This ram didn't mind posing for a moment. Canon 7d2, Tamron 150-600 @310mm, 1/750 sec, ISO 1250, F8.
Views
30
Favorites
0
Comments
2
Date Added
December 17, 2017
2 Comments
Nice portrait of the Ram.
Beautiful portrait , well job .