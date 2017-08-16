Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr

Photographer: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Events

Macro

Other

Biography

When I was younger, I was a good photographer, but work and family took me away from my passion. When I retired seven years ago, I decided to enter the digital age of photography. As a trained observer, I tend to see things differently than most and have an eye for good subject matter. When I take my pictures, I try and capture just what I see that I think others will enjoy. I don't manipulate my images, other than cropping them, in any way that would change that which was caught by my camera. To accomplish this, I tweak the camera settings and not the photo. All my best to all.