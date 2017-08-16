Home / Photo Galleries / V.I.Photographer Profiles / Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr

Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr

V.I.Photographer Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr | August 16, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr
The Grand Canyon, Lipan Point. Because of total darkness, there was no way to focus on the distance to the point being struck by lightning. I had to turn off auto-focus and dial in what I figured was the proper setting. Canon 6D with Canon EF 24-105mm 1:4 IS UM. Exposure: f/6.3 6sec ISO 320.

Photographer: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Events
  • Macro
  • Other

Biography

When I was younger, I was a good photographer, but work and family took me away from my passion. When I retired seven years ago, I decided to enter the digital age of photography. As a trained observer, I tend to see things differently than most and have an eye for good subject matter. When I take my pictures, I try and capture just what I see that I think others will enjoy. I don't manipulate my images, other than cropping them, in any way that would change that which was caught by my camera. To accomplish this, I tweak the camera settings and not the photo. All my best to all.

Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr
Hwy 95 just North of Tonopah, NV. Canon 6D with Canon EF 24-105mm 1:4 IS UM. Exposure: f/8, 1/250 sec., ISO 100.
Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr
San Miguel, California. The only challenge this picture posed was keeping my hands steady in cold weather. Canon 6D with Canon EF 24-105mm 1:4 IS UM. Exposure: f/4 1/60 sec ISO 100.
Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr
Las Vegas, NV. Challenge: Steady hands. Canon EOS Rebel T2i with a Tamron SP AF200-500mm F/5-6.3. Exposure: f/5 1250 sec ISO 320.
Photographer Profile: Jesse Sewell Sparks Jr
North of Ojai, California. Canon T2i. Exposure: f/5.6 1.6sec ISO 3200.
Las Vegas, NV. Canon 6D with Canon EF 24-105mm 1:4 IS UM and a Lighting Bug. Exposure: f/4.5, 1/50sec., ISO 1250.

1 Comment

    Hello Jesse, @step_in_nature here, we would like to use some of your photos for instagram daily nature posts. Every your photo will promote you. If you like that idea i wish you can send us some photos weekly on our mail [email protected] with location of photo. Thank you.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu