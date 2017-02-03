Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Michael Ryan

Photo Of The Day By Michael Ryan

By Staff | February 3, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Gateway by Michael Ryan. Location: Mendocino County, CA.
Photo By Michael Ryan

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Gateway by Michael Ryan. Location: Mendocino County, CA.

“The first time I saw this scene with my own eyes I knew I wanted to return to capture an image at sunset,” explains Ryan. “Wearing hip waders, I snapped as many frames as I could while wave after wave poured through this amazing arch. Combine that with a perfectly framed sea stack as the horizon glowed after sunset and I was where I wanted to be.”

See more of Michael Ryan's photography at www.michaelryanphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Alex-Chamberlain-A-Flare-For-The-Dramatic

Photo of The Day By Alex Chamberlain

Alex Chamberlain submitted... Read More →
Bald-Eagle-In-Flight-by-Angie-Middleton1

Photo of The Day by Angie Middleton

    Angie Middleton... Read More →
JJ-Raia-1024x1024

Photo Of The Day By JJ Raia

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Kyle-Jones-Yangshuo-Bridge-Dawn

Photo Of The Day by Kyle Jones

Kyle Jone sent this photo to... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×