Today’s Photo Of The Day is Glaciers Closeup by Lorenzo Cassina. Location: Alaska.

“By using a small tour vessel, we were able to get very close to the glaciers,” says Cassina. “Some may say this is dangerous, and it is, but the picture taken shows the intricate design made by Mother Nature, and I liked that opportunity and proximity.”

See more of Lorenzo Cassina’s photography at lorenzo-cassina.pixels.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.