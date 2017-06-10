Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

By Staff | June 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Grand Daybreak” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.
Photo By Harry Lichtman

“I caught the sun cresting over Yaki Point during a spectacular sunrise over the South Rim of the Grand Canyon,” says Lichtman.

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

