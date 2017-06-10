Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Grand Daybreak” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.

“I caught the sun cresting over Yaki Point during a spectacular sunrise over the South Rim of the Grand Canyon,” says Lichtman.

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.