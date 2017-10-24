Congratulations to Masako Metz for winning the recent Green Scene Photo Assignment with the image “My Secret Garden.”
"While walking under the trees in Oregon, I found a patch of mixed wild plants," explains Metz. "The green colors were bursting beautifully. I looked at them through my camera’s viewfinder; the ferns were spreading perfectly in this spot. So I waited for sunset, and I shot this photo with the soft light. Around that time, the light green was standing out from the darker greens. They were absolutely beautiful. I felt like I found my own secret garden."
The Green Scene Assignment Winner Masako Metz
Congratulations to Masako Metz for winning the recent Green Scene Photo Assignment with the image “My Secret Garden.”
"While walking under the trees in Oregon, I found a patch of mixed wild plants," explains Metz. "The green colors were bursting beautifully. I looked at them through my camera’s viewfinder; the ferns were spreading perfectly in this spot. So I waited for sunset, and I shot this photo with the soft light. Around that time, the light green was standing out from the darker greens. They were absolutely beautiful. I felt like I found my own secret garden."
See more of Masako Metz’s photography at www.flickr.com/photos/rainbowwasabi_m.
Need some photography inspiration? Check out our current assignment here.