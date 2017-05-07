Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Jessica Grant

Photo Of The Day By Jessica Grant

By Staff | May 7, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Heart of Africa” by Jessica Grant. Location: Mikumi National Park, Morogoro, Tanzania.
Photo By Jessica Grant

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Heart of Africa” by Jessica Grant. Location: Mikumi National Park, Morogoro, Tanzania.

“In the heart of Africa, my heart was at home,” recalls Grant. “Our jeep rounded a bend in the national park and the view stretching before me was so breathtaking. I instinctively raised my camera to capture the moment. However, I had a 100-400mm lens on my DSLR, and this didn’t give me the wide angle I needed. It was too dusty to switch lenses and the sun was fading fast, so I pulled out my iPhone 5c. Usually I don't like to use my phone for landscape images, but in this case all the elements came together perfectly.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day by Marylou Badeaux

Amidst the exotic and... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “2nd Beach” by Dean Cobin. Location: Olympic National Park, WA.

Photo Of The Day By Dean Cobin

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Kona Coast Sunset” by Yvonne Baur. Location: Kona, Hawaii.

Photo Of The Day By Yvonne Baur

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo of the Day by Greg Tucker

Today's Photo of the day was... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu