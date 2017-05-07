Photo Of The Day By Jessica Grant

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Heart of Africa” by Jessica Grant. Location: Mikumi National Park, Morogoro, Tanzania.

“In the heart of Africa, my heart was at home,” recalls Grant. “Our jeep rounded a bend in the national park and the view stretching before me was so breathtaking. I instinctively raised my camera to capture the moment. However, I had a 100-400mm lens on my DSLR, and this didn’t give me the wide angle I needed. It was too dusty to switch lenses and the sun was fading fast, so I pulled out my iPhone 5c. Usually I don't like to use my phone for landscape images, but in this case all the elements came together perfectly.”

