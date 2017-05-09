Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

By Staff | May 9, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Hidden Cove” by Henrik Spranz. Location: Cornwall, England.
Photo By Henrik Spranz

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Hidden Cove" by Henrik Spranz. Location: Cornwall, England.

“One of my favorite beaches in Cornwall,” says Spranz. ‘You can only reach this part of the beach during low tide.”

See more of Henrik Spranz’s photography at spranz.org.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

