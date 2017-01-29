Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

By Kristan Ashworth | January 29, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Illustrious” by Gary Fua. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Photo By Gary Fua

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Illustrious” by Gary Fua. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Everyone wants to shoot a picture of an iconic place,” says Fua. “I would say Half Dome is one of those. I wanted my shot of Half Dome to be something special and would remain in my memory. I believe this shot is the one—the cotton balls of snow in the foreground makes it so special.”

See more of Gary Fua's photography at www.flickr.com/photos/east-wind

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Barbara-Seiberl-Stark

Photo Of The Day By Barbara Seiberl-Stark

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Ya-Zhang-Morraine-Lanke

Photo Of The Day by Ya Zhang

Ya Zhang is today's Photo Of... Read More →
Sawtooth-Range-Morning-Reflection-by-Susan-Taylor

Photo of the Day by Susan Taylor

Capturing Mt. McGowan... Read More →
Nathan-Woodruff

Photo Of The Day By Nathan Woodruff

  Today's Photo Of The Day... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×