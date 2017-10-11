Images From The Total Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, was an awe-inspiring phenomenon that brought photographers and spectators from all over into the 70-mile-wide path of totality that stretched from Oregon to South Carolina. Even if you were outside the path of totality, it was still quite a sight to see and capture on camera.

In honor of the event, we held a Solar and Lunar Eclipse themed photography assignment inviting photographers to submit their best shots of the August 21st solar eclipse, or any past solar or lunar eclipse. The submissions were incredible, and you can view the winning image here. In the below gallery, we’ve compiled a selection of images from the recent total solar eclipse so we can all live vicariously through the photographers who were fortunate enough to witness it.