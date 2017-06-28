Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Infrared Savanna” by Beau Liddell. Location: Near Buckman, Minnesota.

Beau Liddell describes the image as an “Infrared panorama of a rare southern dry barrens oak savanna on a State Wildlife Management Area near Buckman, Minnesota. Savanna are among the most imperiled habitats on the globe and are very unique. Just about any well-executed photo of a savanna evokes a sense of place. I converted one of my cameras with a super color IR to expand my creativity, and the infrared treatment further provides a sense of place in this shot. This panorama is comprised of 10 vertical shots stitched together and further processed in Photoshop CC.”

See more of Beau Liddell’s photography at www.imagesbybeaulin.com.

