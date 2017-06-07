Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Sapna Reddy

Photo Of The Day By Sapna Reddy

By Staff | June 7, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Journey” by Sapna Reddy. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.
Photo By Sapna Reddy

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Journey” by Sapna Reddy. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.

“Considered to be one of the hottest places in the world, Death Valley holds immense beauty within its barren expanse,” says Reddy. “Colorful mountains, intriguing mud flats, undulating sand dunes and transient desert blooms beckon the wanderer in each of us. This shot portraying a young family hiking the Mesquite dunes in the moonlight is my favorite shot from this place—one that reiterates the feeling that the journey is the destination.”

See more of Sapna Reddy’s photography at www.sapnareddy.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Foggy Forest” by Michael Swindle. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.

Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo of the Day by Mike Taylor

In preparation for the... Read More →

Penguin Paparazzi by David Schultz: Photo Of The Day

Today's Photo of The Day.... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu