Photo Of The Day By Sapna Reddy

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Journey” by Sapna Reddy. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.

“Considered to be one of the hottest places in the world, Death Valley holds immense beauty within its barren expanse,” says Reddy. “Colorful mountains, intriguing mud flats, undulating sand dunes and transient desert blooms beckon the wanderer in each of us. This shot portraying a young family hiking the Mesquite dunes in the moonlight is my favorite shot from this place—one that reiterates the feeling that the journey is the destination.”

See more of Sapna Reddy’s photography at www.sapnareddy.com.

