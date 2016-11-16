Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Taylor Albright

Photo Of The Day By Taylor Albright

By Kristan Ashworth | November 16, 2016 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Dinner with the Locals” by Taylor Albright. Location: Brooks Camp, Katmai National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Taylor Albright

“A shot of Brooks Falls, which lies inside Katmai National Park, mid-September 2016. The local residents holding still, waiting for a salmon to get within reach,” describes Albright.

To see more of Taylor Albright's photography, visit www.TaylorThomasAlbright.com.

