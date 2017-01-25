Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Katie Koenig

Photo Of The Day By Katie Koenig

By Kristan Ashworth | January 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day: King Penguins by Katie Koenig. Location: South Georgia.
Photo by Katie Koenig

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Curious Crew” by Katie Koenig. Location: South Georgia.

“I sat on the beach for a while and this curious crew of king penguins approached, seemingly standing in line to check me out,” says Koenig.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Screen-Shot-2015-10-13-at-12.30.18-PM-1024x760

Canon USA Launches CarePAK PLUS Accidental Damage Protection Program

Canon U.S.A. Inc. has... Read More →
Adding Sound

Adding Sound

We’re heading to a... Read More →
nikon-d5-lead

Nikon’s New D5 And ISO 3,280,000

Last November, Nikon... Read More →
Screen-Shot-2015-04-16-at-11.20.10-AM

Nikon adds Lynsey Addario and Brain Skerry to Ambassador Program

Nikon has just added... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×