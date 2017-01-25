Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Curious Crew” by Katie Koenig. Location: South Georgia.

“I sat on the beach for a while and this curious crew of king penguins approached, seemingly standing in line to check me out,” says Koenig.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.