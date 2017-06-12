Last Frame: Blowball Brunch

Perdita Petzl is a nature and macro photographer from Vienna, Austria, who loves searching for beautiful landscapes, insects and animals to photograph, including the rare and wild European ground squirrel. “Unfortunately, in Austria, these rodents are critically endangered to extinction because of the loss of their habitats,” Petzl explains. “Ground squirrels are always searching for food because they have to build up fat reserves before they go into hibernation. In this picture, you can see a ground squirrel reaching out for a blowball. A few moments later, the dandelion was devoured.”

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS USM, Canon Extender EF 1.4x, beanbag. Exposure: 1/800 sec., ƒ/5, ISO 320.